Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (PANA)

©-Panapress-25 august 2016 19:04:07-thread Sports (197words)

– Ivorian national football team's coach, Michel Dussuyer, on Thursday announced a list of 23 players selected to take on Sierra Leone on 3 September in Boauké, as part of the sixth and last day of qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2017) to be hosted by Gabon. Full text...