  • US: Amnesty Int'l to launch new report on Darfur war crimes 29 September
    26 september 2016 14:49:12
    New York, US (PANA) - Human rights watchdog, Amnesty International, will on 29 September in New York, US, launch a new report exposing war crimes and other horrific human rights violations committed by Sudanese government forces against civilians in Jebel Marra in Sudan's Darfur region, including compelling evidence of the extensive use of chemical weapons. Full text...
  • Sudan: Khartoum will not help opposition against South Sudanese govt
    26 september 2016 14:44:22
    KHARTOUM, Sudan (PANA) - Khartoum on Monday said Sudan will not serve as a launching pad for any armed opposition activities against South Sudan. Full text...
  • UN: ICC engages 800 visitors on justice-related issues
    26 september 2016 14:07:16
    New York, US (PANA) - More than 800 people visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) headquarters at The Hague, Netherlands, on Sunday, when the ICC opened its doors to the public to mark "The Hague International Day", a statement said on Monday. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Four Nigerian soldiers die in Boko Haram ambush
    26 september 2016 09:44:18
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) - The Nigerian Army said on Monday that four soldiers have been killed by Boko Haram's Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Borno State, the epicentre of the terrorists' mayhem in northeastern Nigeria. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Nigeria Army, Boko Haram clash claims many lives
    26 september 2016 06:51:49
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – It was a bloody Sunday in Nigeria as the Nigerian Army announced that four of its soldiers and 22 Boko Haram terrorists died in a gunfight in Borno State in north-eastern Nigeria. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Boko Haram faction leader gives conditions on release of Chibok girls
    25 september 2016 16:50:17
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – The embattled leader of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau, on Sunday released a 38-minute video on YouTube, saying that the over 200 girls abducted from a secondary school in Chibok on 14 April, 2014 will not be released unless the Nigerian government releases all Boko Haram insurgents from prison custody. Full text...
  • Sudan: Sudan rejects US appeals court ruling on compensations to USS Cole victims
    25 september 2016 09:49:13
    Khartoum, Sudan (PANA) - Sudan says it will appeal a ruling by a US court of appeals that ordered payment of hundreds of millions of dollars to victims of an American warship, USS Cole, attacked by Al Qaeda in 2000. Full text...
  • Sudan: Sudan dispatches humanitarian assistance to South Sudan
    25 september 2016 09:38:54
    Khartoum, Sudan (PANA) - The Sudanese government on Saturday moved by river 2,500 tons of food and shelter items in aid to needy people in South Sudan, Khartoum daily newspapers said on Sunday, reporting from central Sudan’s river port of Rabak. Full text...
  • UN: Senior UN officials seek accountability for human trafficking crimes
    24 september 2016 22:26:26
    New York, US (PANA) - Senior UN officials on Saturday called for those responsible for human rights violations and crimes associated with human trafficking and forced migration to be held accountable, noting that some of the crimes committed in this respect may amount to atrocity crimes. Full text...
  • UN: LCDs will miss 2021 targets without global support - UN deputy chief
    24 september 2016 19:47:37
    New York, US (PANA) - Unless progress speeds up considerably with full support from the international community, the world's least developed countries (LDCs) will miss the growth and productivity targets they have set themselves by the target date of 2021, UN Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson warned on Saturday. Full text...
  • UN: Swazi PM says global integration vital for SDGs, climate change pact
    24 september 2016 19:11:00
    New York, US (PANA) - Swaziland's Prime Minister Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini on Saturday said although the UN was forging the collective momentum needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and tackle climate change, but there is need for more global integration, in order to transform the world and achieve the desired results. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Militants in Nigeria's Bakassi Peninsula kills one soldier, two missing
    24 september 2016 19:00:23
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) - The Nigerian Army on Saturday said militants in the Bakassi Peninsula, know as "Bakassi Strike Force", killed one of its soldiers while two others are "missing in action" at its location in the Niger Delta region of Cross River State. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Nigerian militant group resumes hostilities, blow up oil export line
    24 september 2016 18:17:58
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) - In a surprise move, the main militant group, Niger Delta Avengers bombed the Bonny 48 inches crude oil export line, citing the Nigerian government inconsistencies in handling issues relating to the Niger Delta region. Full text...
  • UN: Africa’s Sahel region leaders stress need to keep peace, combat terrorism
    24 september 2016 17:54:20
    New York, US (PANA) - Peace and security are vital conditions for security and development, leaders from Africa’s Sahel region told the UN General Assembly on Saturday, laying out their plans to end conflict, counter terrorism and striving to achieve the 2030 Agenda Sustainable Agenda. Full text...
  • UN: Southern African leaders urge climate action, UN Security Council reform
    24 september 2016 15:36:07
    New York, US (PANA) - As Botswana prepares for its 50th anniversary, on 30 September, Vice-President Mokgweetsi Masisi said the country has made remarkable journey from one of the world’s poorest nations to a middle income country. Full text...
  • UN: UN deputy chief tasks development partners on Lake Chad Basin
    23 september 2016 20:28:02
    New York, US (PANA) - More support from donors is urgently needed to expand efforts seeking to improve the lives of those affected by the humanitarian crisis in the Lake Chad Basin region, UN Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson said on Friday, imploring the international community to rally behind a new call for action. Full text...
  • US: US govt lauds UN Security Council resolution on nuclear-test ban
    23 september 2016 19:52:52
    New York, US (PANA) - The US government has welcomed the adoption on Friday of a UN Security Council Resolution 2310 on support for continued moratoria on nuclear explosive testing and broad international support for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), 20 years after the treaty’s opening for signature. Full text...
  • Rwanda: 300,000 Burundian refugees in neighbouring countries - UNHCR
    23 september 2016 19:38:35
    Kigali, Rwanda (PANA) - The number of people fleeing violence, threats, extrajudicial killings, abduction, torture and persecution in Burundi has passed the 300,000 mark some 18 months after the political crisis in the Central African nation erupted in April last year, the UN refugee agency said in a statement made available on Friday to PANA in Kigali. Full text...
  • UN: UN rights experts call for halt to violent repression in DRC
    23 september 2016 19:25:06
    New York, US (PANA) - UN human rights experts on Friday urged the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to put an immediate end to its disproportionate use of force against peaceful assembly and expression. Full text...
  • UN: ICC monitoring recent deadly violence in DRC - Prosecutor
    23 september 2016 19:09:59
    New York, US (PANA) - The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Ms. Fatou Bensouda, on Friday said the ICC was monitoring the recent deadly violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which claimed some lives and left others injured Full text...
  • UN: Touadera lauds int'l community for stability in CAR
    23 september 2016 18:36:24
    New York, US (PANA) - The President of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin Archange Touadera, on Friday paid tribute to the entire UN system and the wider international community for helping the country to return to stability and constitutional legality. Full text...
  • UN: US gives US$41 million humanitarian support to Lake Chad Basin region
    23 september 2016 18:35:09
    New York, US (PANA) - The US government on Friday announced more than US$41 million in additional humanitarian assistance to people affected by the ongoing conflict and severe food insecurity in Nigeria and throughout the Lake Chad Basin region, where more than 6 million people need emergency food assistance, and 2.6 million people are displaced. Full text...
  • Kenya: Slain Muslim cleric's widow charged over ISIS attack in Mombasa
    23 september 2016 16:09:57
    Nairobi, Kenya (PANA) - Hanniya Saggar, the widow of slain Muslim cleric, Aboud Rogo, has been charged with failing to report to the Police about the activities of an all-women terror gang which attacked a Mombasa police station, prosecutors said on Friday. Full text...
  • Nigeria: 611 teachers killed by Boko Haram in 6 years, 19,000 flee North Eastern Nigeria
    23 september 2016 16:04:03
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – The United Nations (UN) Friday said that 611 teachers were killed and 19,000 forced to flee the North-Eastern part of Nigeria between 2009 and 2015 due to the Boko Haram insurgency. Full text...
  • Sudan: US donates US$113 million in additional humanitarian assistance to South Sudanese
    23 september 2016 15:33:59
    Khartoum, Sudan (PANA) - The US on Friday pledged some US$133 million in additional humanitarian assistance to South Sudanese people, saying this will also cover refugees who fled to South Sudan. Full text...
  • South Africa: Kwaito musical legend laid to rest
    23 september 2016 15:25:15
    Cape Town, South Africa (PANA) – Hundreds of mourners on Friday paid their last respects to kwaito musician Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala at his funeral service in Soweto, South Africa. Full text...
  • UN: Johnson-Sirleaf says ECOWAS committed to combatting terrorism
    23 september 2016 15:02:23
    New York, US (PANA) - Liberia's President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf on Friday in New York said West African governments are collectively committed to combatting terrorism and other trans-border criminal activities, which is affecting the sub-region. Full text...
  • Nigeria: 5,403 IDPs return home in North Eastern Nigeria
    23 september 2016 14:56:18
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – The Nigerian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Friday said it has helped a total of 5,403 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) return to their homes after their stay in Camps in the North Eastern State of Borno. Full text...
  • UN: Equatorial Guinea’s FM tasks UN member states on global challenges
    23 september 2016 14:34:24
    New York, US (PANA) - Equatorial Guinea's foreign and cooperation minister, Agapito Mba Mokuy, has urged UN member states to unite on common fronts in order to resolve global challenges, saying the world is witnessing an overwhelming and incessant wave of immigrants who are fleeing from conflict zones, particularly in Iraq and Syria, as well as in Africa, towards Europe, in the hope of finding a tranquil area in which to live. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Denmark to assist Nigeria in removing landmines
    23 september 2016 07:38:24
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – A six-member delegation from the Danish Refugee Council has offered to assist Nigeria remove mines planted by insurgents in farmlands in the northeast of the country. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Two soldiers, 15 Boko Haram terrorists killed in gun battle
    23 september 2016 07:20:46
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – The Nigerian Army has announced that of two of its soldiers and 15 Boko Haram terrorists were killed in a gun battle on Thursday morning between soldiers and the terrorists in Abadam village, Borno State, northeastern Nigeria. Full text...
  • UN: Security Council adopts resolution on countering terrorist threats to civil aviation
    22 september 2016 19:25:17
    New York, US (PANA) - The global aviation system is of vital importance to economic development and prosperity, and all governments must strengthen, both individually and collectively, aviation security measures, in order to secure a stable and peaceful global environment, the UN Security Council stated on Thursday in a resolution in New York. Full text...
  • UN: Guinea-Bissau leader urges synergy between SDGs, Addis Ababa Agenda
    22 september 2016 15:26:06
    New York, US (PANA) - President Jose Mario Vaz of Guinea-Bissau on Thursday stressed the need for synergy between the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on financing for development, urging world leaders to honour the commitments they made in the two global agreements. Full text...
  • UN: Biya tasks countries on SDGs, climate change
    22 september 2016 15:16:57
    New York, US (PANA) - Cameroon's President Paul Biya on Thursday in New York urged UN member states to effectively implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on climate change to bring hope and better living conditions for people around the world. Full text...
  • Kenya: Kenya urges UN to invest in conflict prevention, peacekeeping
    22 september 2016 14:22:06
    Nairobi, Kenya (PANA) - Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS), Amina Mohamed, Wednesday called on UN member states to pay as much attention to conflict prevention mechanisms as they do to peacekeeping, the ministry's press arm, MFA-Press, said in a news dispatch from New York. Full text...
  • Sudan: Sudan welcomes US statement on Khartoum's fight against terrorism
    22 september 2016 11:41:50
    Khartoum, Sudan (PANA) - Sudan on Thursday welcomed a statement by the US commending Khartoum’s cooperation in the fight aaaibst international terrorism. Full text...
  • Sudan: Gov't proposes four-party committee to deliver humanitarian aid
    22 september 2016 10:58:32
    Khartoum, Sudan (PANA) - The Sudanese government is proposing a four-party committee made up of the United Nations, African Union, the government and armed opposition to handle humanitarian assistance delivery in the country's war zones. Full text...
  • US: Ban urges ramped up support to meet Peacebuilding Fund’s financial challenges
    22 september 2016 06:27:11
    New York, US (PANA) - The United Nations system is being pushed to its limits by an unprecedented number of conflicts and economic crises globally, as well as by climate change and inequalities, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday, calling on the international community to help keep the Organization’s Peacebuilding Fund from falling into a dangerous financial position. Full text...
  • UN: Kenyan VP tasks UN Security Council on Somalia
    21 september 2016 20:34:13
    New York, US (PANA) - Addressing the UN General Assembly, Kenya's Vice-President William Ruto on Wednesday implored the UN Security Council to align the mandate of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to the threat levels in that neighbouring country, and to provide adequate, predictable funding and other support for the AU mission. Full text...
  • UN: ICC to deliver verdict on Bemba, others on 19 October
    21 september 2016 20:23:23
    New York, US (PANA) - Trial Chamber VII of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will deliver its verdict on 19 October against former Congolese vice-president Jean-Pierre Bemba, and four others, in relation to crimes committed in Central African Republic (CAR). Full text...
  • Sudan: Khartoum cautious about improved relations with USA
    21 september 2016 19:05:02
    Khartoum, Sudan (PANA) - Sudan’s ruling party on Wednesday expressed “cautious optimism” on the possibility of having sanctions imposed by the United States against the East African country since 1997 lifted. Full text...
  • UN: Geingob vows to lift Namibians out of poverty
    21 september 2016 18:22:24
    New York, US (PANA) - Namibian President Hage Geingob on Wednesday said the he will use the platform of the Sustainable Development Agenda to drive economic and social programmes toward ensuring a life of dignity for all Namibians. Full text...
  • Sudan: Six persons shot dead by criminals in Sudan's North Darfur
    21 september 2016 17:46:33
    Khartoum, Sudan (PANA) - At least six people have been killed by anonymous gunmen in a marketplace in Kutum locality of North Darfur in western Sudan, a Khartoum-based newspaper reported on Wednesday. Full text...
  • Rwanda: 420 Rwandan police officers set for UN peacekeeping mission in CAR
    21 september 2016 16:18:49
    Kigali, Rwanda (PANA) - A group of 420 Rwandan police officers is ready for deployment on peacekeeping duties in Central African Republic (CAR), according to an official statement made available to PANA in Kigali Wednesday. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Nigerian Navy takes delivery of new Chinese-built patrol vessel
    21 september 2016 15:36:36
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – The Nigerian Navy Wednesday announced that it has taken delivery of a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV), Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Unity, which has been under construction in the Peoples’ Republic of China. Full text...
  • South Africa: Disgraced former South African tennis champion begins life as prisoner
    21 september 2016 13:52:45
    Cape Town, South Africa (PANA) – South Africa's former tennis Grand Slam champion and convicted rapist Bob Hewitt has begun serving a six-year jail sentence at the high-security St Albans prison in the Eastern Cape. Full text...
  • South Africa: South African editors express anger over fake reports on Tutu
    21 september 2016 13:42:25
    Cape Town, South Africa (PANA) – Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s daughter and the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) have condemned fake news websites which sparked alarm this week by reporting that the Nobel Laureate had died. Full text...
  • Kenya: Amnesty International urges restraint in DR Congo
    21 september 2016 13:08:26
    Nairobi, Kenya(PANA) - Authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) must show restraint in their handling of protests to ensure that they do not inflame tensions in the country, Amnesty International said Wednesday. Full text...
  • Tanzania: UNESCO chief underlines human rights, dignity for world peace
    21 september 2016 12:04:09
    Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (PANA) - Respect for individual rights and dignity of every woman and man must be the starting point in building new partnerships between governments, civil society and the private sector, UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova said Wednesday on the occasion of International Day of Peace. Full text...
  • Senegal: 120 children in contention for International Children's Peace Prize 2016
    21 september 2016 11:18:56
    Dakar, Senegal (PANA) - International children's rights NGO, The KidsRights Foundation, has announced that a record number of 120 nominated children are in contention for the internationally acclaimed Internationl Children's Peace Prize 2016. Full text...
