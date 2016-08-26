New York, US (PANA)
- The courage of the men and women who in August 1791 revolted against slavery in Haiti has created obligations for us to remember that rebellion, the Director-General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Ms. Irina Bokova, said on Tuesday, noting that, "all of humanity is part of this story and efforts to teach the history of the slave trade will help build a better world."
