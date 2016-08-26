Society -
  • Nigeria: IDPs in Maiduguri protest deplorable conditions in camps
    25 august 2016 19:19:35
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – Hundreds of internally displaced persons in Maiduguri, the hotbed of Boko Haram violence in northeastern Nigeria, on Thursday took to the streets to protest against hunger and thirst in their respective camps. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Boko Haram violence takes “devastating toll” on children in Lake Chad Basin
    25 august 2016 19:12:21
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – Years of violence by Islamist Boko Haram militants have taken a “devastating toll” on children living in the Lake Chad Basin, UNICEF said Thursday. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Buhari condoles with Italy on deadly earthquake
    25 august 2016 18:53:24
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed his sympathy with Italy over the deadly earthquake that has claimed more than 200 lives in the central parts of the country. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Nigerian Christian body calls Kerry's visit divisive
    25 august 2016 18:47:06
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – US Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to Nigeria this week has annoyed the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN) which described it as "as discriminatory, personal and divisive, aimed at encouraging the ongoing persecution of Christians in the country." Full text...
  • Nigeria: Buhari heads to Nairobi for TICAD-VI summit on African development
    25 august 2016 17:52:55
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the two-day Sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-VI) in Nairobi, Kenya, from 27-28 August, the office of the Presidency said Thursday. Full text...
  • UN: UNICEF report says 1.4 million children displaced by Boko Haram
    25 august 2016 15:38:49
    New York, US (PANA) - The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in a report released on Thursday, said years of violence by Boko Haram in the Lake Chad basin, which includes Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, have led to a worsening humanitarian crisis that has displaced 1.4 million children and left at least one million still trapped in hard-to-reach areas. Full text...
  • Sudan: Sudanese migrants back home
    25 august 2016 15:11:32
    Khartoum, Sudan (PANA) - Some forty Sudanese migrants, stuck on the Italian-French border, were brought back home following efforts by the Sudanese Foreign and Interior ministries, the Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) reported here on Thursday. Full text...
  • South Africa: Finance Minister refuses to report for questioning
    25 august 2016 12:22:32
    Cape Town, South Africa (PANA) – South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has defied an order to present himself to the Hawks crime-fighting unit as outrage grows over the latest political scandal to rock the Zuma administration, PANA reported from here. Full text...
  • Zambia: CPJ demands reinstatement of broadcasting licences to Zambian media stations
    25 august 2016 09:07:46
    Lusaka, Zambia (PANA) – The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Zambian regulators to immediately reinstate the broadcasting licences of three media outlets it revoked this week. Full text...
  • UN: UN envoy says armed conflicts impact negatively on children
    24 august 2016 18:57:51
    New York, US (PANA) - The impact on children of the collective failure to prevent and end conflict is severe, with regions in turmoil and violations against children intensifying in a number of conflicts, the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Leila Zerrougui said on Wednesday. Full text...
  • US: ICC to deliver judgement on Mali's Al Mahdi 27 September
    24 august 2016 15:18:59
    New York, US (PANA) - The Trail Chamber VIII of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday said it will deliver judgment on the case involving Mali's rebel, Ahmad Al Mahdi, on 27 September, following the conclusion of the trial which began on 22 August at The Hague, Netherlands. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Air Force says it has 'killed over 300' Boko Haram terrorists
    24 august 2016 10:44:16
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday said it has recorded a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against the Boko Haram terrorists, with the killing of over 300 of its fighters. Full text...
  • South Africa: Woman who claimed Zuma raped her to receive defamation settlement
    24 august 2016 10:09:26
    Cape Town, South Africa (PANA) – The young woman who claimed President Jacob Zuma raped her in 2005 will receive the US$35,000 settlement that former Intelligence Minister Ronnie Kasrils was awarded on Tuesday. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Army says it killed 'several' Boko Haram terrorists on Tuesday night
    24 august 2016 07:04:48
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – The Nigerian Army says it killed "several" Boko Haram terrorists when it repelled their attack on the fringes of Sambisa forest, northeastern state of Borno, on Tuesday night. Full text...
  • UN: UN chief appoints retired Dutch general to probe South Sudan violence
    24 august 2016 06:22:06
    New York, US (PANA) - UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday in New York appointed Major-General (retired) Patrick Cammaert of the Netherlands to lead an independent special investigation into the violence in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, in July 2016, and the response of the UN mission in the country (UNMISS). Full text...
  • Nigeria: Buhari pledges not to use military force to quel Niger Delta militancy
    23 august 2016 22:11:19
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – The United States Secretary of State, Mr John Kerry, Tuesday ‎at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari, who pledged to refrain from using military force to quell the Niger Delta militancy "except when constrained to do so"‎. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Buhari condemns killing of 8 persons over alleged blasphemy
    23 august 2016 18:45:58
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday condemned the killing of at least eight persons in Zamfara State, northwestern Nigeria, on allegation of blasphemy. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Nigeria launches national counter-terrorism strategy
    23 august 2016 18:16:00
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday launched a reviewed National Counter-Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST) as part of measures to enhance its war against the Boko Haram insurgency. Full text...
  • UN: WFP says 4.5 million people need food aid in northeast Nigeria
    23 august 2016 18:00:38
    New York, US (PANA) - The number of people in need of food assistance in north-eastern Nigeria has nearly doubled to 4.5 million from March, according to a mid-August analysis by the World Food Programme (WFP). Full text...
  • Nigeria: Bangladesh, Nigeria military to have closer bilateral relations
    23 august 2016 17:50:31
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – The Bangladesh Armed Forces on Tuesday lauded the success of the Nigerian military in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency, and solicited for cordial military bilateral relations with the Nigerian Armed Forces. Full text...
  • Senegal: MFWA wants Police in West Africa trained on journalists' safety
    23 august 2016 16:34:26
    Dakar, Senegal (PANA) – The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has called for the training of police and other security forces to protect journalists' safety and stop violent extremism in West Africa. Full text...
  • South Africa: Former South African Minister vows to clear his name
    23 august 2016 16:09:40
    Cape Town, South Africa (PANA) – Former Intelligence Minister Ronnie Kasrils on Tuesday said he would fight for his life to defend his reputation as he launched his defamation lawsuit against Deputy Defence Minister Kebby Maphatsoe. Full text...
  • UN: UNESCO remembers slave trade abolition
    23 august 2016 13:48:35
    New York, US (PANA) - The courage of the men and women who in August 1791 revolted against slavery in Haiti has created obligations for us to remember that rebellion, the Director-General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Ms. Irina Bokova, said on Tuesday, noting that, "all of humanity is part of this story and efforts to teach the history of the slave trade will help build a better world." Full text...
  • Rwanda: RwandAir Express set to enhance safety programme by December 2016
    23 august 2016 13:09:29
    Kigali, Rwanda (PANA) - Rwandan flag carrier, RwandAir Express, on Tuesday vowed to implement its safety programmes, in both airport and passenger operations, in line with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO), according to an official statement, obtained here by PANA. Full text...
  • Sudan: NGO appeals for urgent assistance for thousands of South Sudanese refugees
    23 august 2016 11:48:59
    Khartoum, Sudan (PANA) - An International humanitarian organization has appealed for urgent assistance for thousands of South Sudanese currently fleeing to neighbouring Uganda. Full text...
  • US: US 'deeply concerned' by death of Gambian opposition member in custody
    23 august 2016 07:43:00
    Washington, DC, US (PANA) - The United States says it is "deeply concerned" by the death of Gambian opposition member Ibrima Solo Krummah, who reportedly died on 20 August while in government custody. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Military says 3 top Boko Haram commanders killed, leader Shekau wounded
    23 august 2016 07:08:57
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – The Nigerian Army on Tuesday announced that the Nigerian Air Force has killed three top commanders of the Boko Haram terrorists and the wounded of its leader, Abubakar Shekau. Full text...
  • US: US gives US$146 million for humanitarian support in Kenya, Somalia
    22 august 2016 19:50:12
    New York, US (PANA) - US Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya announced that the US is providing more than US$146 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support refugees, voluntary returnees, and drought victims in Kenya and Somalia. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Liberian VP commends Nigeria for sacrifice in regional intervention force
    22 august 2016 19:29:11
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – Liberian Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai on Monday met with his Nigerian counterpart, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja with Osinbajo urging African nations to work together in developing their economies for the benefit of their people. Full text...
  • Zambia: Zambian broadcasting authority shuts down TV, 2 radio stations
    22 august 2016 19:12:06
    Lusaka, Zambia (PANA) – Zambia's Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has with immediate effect suspended broadcasting licences for privately-owned Muvi TV, community radio stations Komboni Radio in Lusaka and Itezhi Tezhi Radio in Southern province. Full text...
  • Ghana: President Mahama pardons radio host, panellists
    22 august 2016 19:11:49
    Accra, Ghana (PANA) - President John Dramani Mahama has remitted the remaining prison sentences imposed on a radio host and two panellists on an Accra-based radio station, Montie FM, for contempt of court on compassionate grounds. Full text...
  • Nigeria: Nigerian security service arrests man for threatening diplomats
    22 august 2016 18:50:58
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – Nigeria’s Department of State Security (DSS) on Monday announced the arrest of a man who allegedly threatened members of the diplomatic community in the country. Full text...
  • Rwanda: Rwanda, Lesotho aim to boost military cooperation
    22 august 2016 17:51:13
    Kigali, Rwanda (PANA) - Rwanda and Lesotho on Monday agreed to strengthen military cooperation following talks held the same day in Kigali between Rwanda's Chief of Defence Staff, General Patrick Nyamvumba and visiting Lesotho Defence Force commander, Lt.Gen. Kennedy Tlali Kamoli. Full text...
  • US: US concerned about torture, detention in Mauritania
    22 august 2016 15:01:35
    New York, US (PANA) - The US government is gravely concerned about the harsh prison terms imposed on 20 individuals who were arrested following the 29 June riots in Nouakchott, Mauritinia, due to deficiencies in legal representation of the defendants and the government's evidence presented against the accused, a statement from the US State Department said. Full text...
  • US: US announces US$138 million humanitarian support for South Sudan
    22 august 2016 14:44:13
    New York, US (PANA) - The US government on Monday announced US$138 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help the South Sudanese people, who have suffered through almost three years of "senseless and brutal fighting". Full text...
  • US: US government condemns terrorist attacks in Somalia
    22 august 2016 14:31:09
    New York, US (PANA) - The US government has condemned the terrorist attacks carried out on Sunday against the Ministry of Transport in Mogadishu and government offices in Galkaayo, capital of the north-central Mudug region of Somalia. Full text...
  • UN: UN chief condemns terrorist attack in Turkey
    22 august 2016 14:14:51
    New York, US (PANA) - UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has condemned Sunday's terrorist attack on a wedding party in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which was was reportedly carried out by a suicide bomber and killed at least 50 people and wounded dozens of others. Full text...
  • UN: Mali's Al Mahdi admits guilt - ICC
    22 august 2016 13:55:41
    New York, US (PANA) - Malian rebel, Ahmad Al Mahdi, on Monday admitted guilt in the destruction of historical and religious monuments in Timbuktu, Mali, between 30 June 2012 and 11 July 2012, the International Criminal Court (ICC) said. Full text...
  • Senegal: AI reacts to ICC's trial over destruction of cultural property in Mali
    22 august 2016 13:45:22
    Dakar, Senegal (PANA) – Amnesty International (AI) on Monday said the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s trial over destruction of cultural property in Timbuktu, Mali, has shown the need for broader accountability. Full text...
  • US: Amnesty International tasks govts on arms treaty implementation
    22 august 2016 06:56:28
    New York, US (PANA) - Human rights watchdog, Amnesty International (AI), on Monday urged governments to ensure that the global Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) lives up to its promise to save lives and protect human rights from the devastating effects of the international arms trade by taking concrete and transparent steps towards more effective implementation. Full text...
  • Somalia: Keating condemns terrorist attack in north-central Somalia
    21 august 2016 17:58:41
    Mogadishu, Somalia (PANA) - The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) in Somalia, Michael Keating, has strongly condemned the twin explosions in the city of Gaalkacyo, capital of the north-central Mudug region of Somalia, early Sunday that killed at least 12 people and injured over 25. Full text...
  • Kenya: Former president Kibaki flown to South Africa for treatment
    21 august 2016 17:38:09
    Nairobi, Kenya (PANA) - Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has been flown to South Africa for further treatment, his family said Sunday. Full text...
  • UN: UN 'concerned' about rights violations in Ethiopia
    20 august 2016 14:11:38
    New York, US (PANA) - Expressing concern over serious human rights violations in Ethiopia's Oromia and Amhara regions earlier this month, the UN human rights chief on Saturday urged the government to ensure access to independent observers to affected areas and work towards opening up political and democratic reforms. Full text...
  • Rwanda: 3 terror suspects killed in southwestern Rwanda police raid
    19 august 2016 18:41:32
    Kigali, Rwanda (PANA) - Rwanda National Police on Friday shot dead three suspected terrorists and arrested three others for their alleged involvement in terror activities in Bugarama, a small village in southwest Rwanda, the police confirmed to PANA in Kigali Full text...
  • Sudan: Arab League media gathering issues declaration on combating terrorism
    19 august 2016 18:22:15
    Khartoum, Sudan (PANA) - League of Arab States conference on how media could play a role in combating terrorism and drying its sources ended here Friday recommending revision of Arab education curricula to avoid fundamentalism and violence. Full text...
  • UN: More people in Nigeria's northeast need humanitarian support - UNHCR
    19 august 2016 16:57:49
    New York, US (PANA) - The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) on Friday said it was alarmed at the unfolding situation in northeast Nigeria where the advancing military campaign against Boko Haram has exposed "catastrophic" levels of suffering among a population outside humanitarian reach over months or years. Full text...
  • Senegal: AMI Board approves package of services for public institutions in Africa
    19 august 2016 15:51:28
    Dakar, Senegal (PANA) - The board of the African Media Initiative (AMI) has discussed and approved a series of important measures aimed at strengthening the organization's efforts towards improving the role of media in African development. Full text...
  • UN: UN chief urges compassion for refugees, migrants
    19 august 2016 15:32:13
    New York, US (PANA) - UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, on Friday stressed the need for compassion for the 130 million people worldwide now dependent on humanitarian assistance following conflicts and crises. Full text...
  • UN: UNICEF urges South Sudan's armed groups to stop recruiting children
    19 august 2016 15:18:50
    New York, US (PANA) - The UN Children's Fund (UNCEF) on Friday called for an immediate end to recruitment and an unconditional release of all children by armed groups in South Sudan, noting that more than 600 children have been recruited into armed groups since January this year. Full text...
  • Senegal: CPJ says Nigerian military threatens journalist
    19 august 2016 15:13:46
    Dakar, Senegal (PANA) - The Nigerian military should cease threatening freelance journalist Ahmad Salkida with prosecution for not acting as an informer, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has said. Full text...
