- Equatorial Guinea's foreign and cooperation minister, Agapito Mba Mokuy, has urged UN member states to unite on common fronts in order to resolve global challenges, saying the world is witnessing an overwhelming and incessant wave of immigrants who are fleeing from conflict zones, particularly in Iraq and Syria, as well as in Africa, towards Europe, in the hope of finding a tranquil area in which to live.
