New York, US (PANA)

©-Panapress-23 august 2016 18:27:29-thread Sciences (743words)

- UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday in New York stressed the need to seriously refocus attention on nuclear disarmament, recalling that eliminating weapons of mass destruction was one of the founding principles of the UN and was in fact the subject of the first resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly. Full text...