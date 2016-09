New York, US (PANA)

©-Panapress-25 july 2016 19:08:32-thread Health (712words)

- Ahead of World Hepatitis Day observed annually on 28 July, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it plans to release new testing guidelines for hepatitis B and C, in an attempt to encourage testing and reach the 95 per cent of people who are not aware they are infected with the disease. Full text...