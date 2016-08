Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (PANA)

11 august 2016

– The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) has once again called upon parties to the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS) to embrace mutual trust, put the interest of their country and its people above everything else and to scrupulously implement the Peace Agreement. Full text...