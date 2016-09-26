Politics -
  • South Africa: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela turns 80
    26 september 2016 10:46:25
    Cape Town, South Africa (PANA) – Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela turned 80 on Monday with President Jacob Zuma saluting her. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-26 september 2016 10:46:25-thread Politics (317words)

  • UN: UN committed to democratic process in Gabon - UN chief
    26 september 2016 05:34:50
    New York, US (PANA) - UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Sunday reiterated the UN's continued support for the democratic process in Gabon and its sustainable development, saying the UN has taken note of the ruling of the Constitutional Court of Gabon on the appeals lodged against the preliminary results of the 27 August 2016 presidential poll, as well as its confirmation of Ali Bongo as president-elect. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-26 september 2016 05:34:50-thread Politics (252words)

  • UN: Nigeria, US strengthen ties on security, economic transformation
    25 september 2016 17:56:57
    New York, US (PANA) - US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Ms. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Sunday said US government is strengthening bilateral relationship with Nigeria, in order to address security challenges in the country, as well as enhance its economic transformation. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-25 september 2016 17:56:57-thread Politics (501words)

  • UN: Sudan committed to dialogue, peace - Sudan FM
    25 september 2016 17:45:46
    New York, US (PANA) - Sudan's Foreign Affairs Minister Ibrahim Ahmed Abd al-Aziz Ghandour, has expressed the government's commitment to fostering dialogue among warring parties to address conflicts and other issues in the country and also facilitate peace and stability among its citizens. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-25 september 2016 17:45:46-thread Politics (321words)

  • UN: Four international bodies unhappy with recent clashes in Kinshasa
    25 september 2016 16:47:37
    New York, US (PANA) - The African Union (AU), the UN, the European Union (EU) and the International Organization of La Francophonie (IOF) have expressed grave concern over the recent violent events in Kinshasa and other areas in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where protesters and security forces clashed, resulting in loss of many lives while dozens were injured. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-25 september 2016 16:47:37-thread Politics (573words)

  • US: Somalia calls for unity to address global challenges
    25 september 2016 06:42:23
    New York, US (PANA) - Speaking at the general debate of the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia has underscored that no one nation, no matter how big or powerful, can address global climate change, terrorism, poverty or mass population displacement on its own. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-25 september 2016 06:42:23-thread Politics (300words)

  • US: Burundi rejects ‘purposefully and politically exaggerated’ UN human rights report
    25 september 2016 06:28:00
    New York, US (PANA) - Burundi has rejected "deliberately politicised or falsified reports" on the human rights situation in the country and will produce a comprehensive survey on the issue in response to a recently-released United Nations-backed inquiry, its Minister for External Affairs told the General Assembly on Saturday. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-25 september 2016 06:28:00-thread Politics (475words)

  • UN: Congo FM says newly-adopted constitution will boost governance
    24 september 2016 22:02:21
    New York, US (PANA) - The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Congo, Jean-Claude Gakosso, on Saturday in New York lauded the new constitution adopted by Congo people in October last year, saying the document will improve and enhance political, economic and social governance in Congo. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-24 september 2016 22:02:21-thread Politics (381words)

  • UN: South Sudan wants more talks on additional peacekeepers deployment
    24 september 2016 16:25:23
    New York, US (PANA) - South Sudan vice-president Taban Deng Gai, said the government wants more talks on the deployment of 4,000 additional peacekeepers around the country's capital city, Juba and other hot spots to fine tune its implementation. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-24 september 2016 16:25:23-thread Politics (438words)

  • Kenya: Kenya, Caribbean nation to establish diplomatic ties
    24 september 2016 14:44:11
    Nairobi, Kenya (PANA) - Kenya and a Caribbean Island nation, St. Kitts and Nevis have signed a joint communique to establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, Full text...
    ©-Panapress-24 september 2016 14:44:11-thread Politics (255words)

  • UN: UN Security Council adopts resolution on nuclear non-proliferation
    23 september 2016 19:43:52
    New York, US (PANA) - Reaffirming that proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery threaten international peace and security, the UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution urging all governments who have not done so to sign the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-23 september 2016 19:43:52-thread Politics (843words)

  • UN: Comoros urges swift implementation of SDGs
    23 september 2016 19:32:01
    New York, US (PANA) - Comoros President Azali Assoumani on Friday in New York called for swift implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to eliminate poverty, hunger and a host of other social ills by 2030, telling the UN General Assembly this is the surest way to end the flood of refugees currently afflicting the world. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-23 september 2016 19:32:01-thread Politics (341words)

  • UN: Ban urges Malians to implement peace agreement
    23 september 2016 18:52:55
    New York, US (PANA) - The promotion of peace and stability in Mali is crucial to its people, for the region and for the world, UN Secretary-General Bank Ki-moon said on Friday, urging the parties involved in the country’s reconstruction to implement the foundations that have been laid out regarding the way forward. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-23 september 2016 18:52:55-thread Politics (739words)

  • UN: Guinean leader says African development needs structural changes
    23 september 2016 18:44:39
    New York, US (PANA) - Guinea’s President Alpha Conde on Friday stressed that Africa needs deep structural transformations and a vibrant private sector to reduce vulnerability and build up the continent’s resilience. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-23 september 2016 18:44:39-thread Politics (377words)

  • Ethiopia: AU receives more cash to bolster Somali peacekeeping
    23 september 2016 15:59:14
    Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (PANA) - The African Union (AU) has received nearly half of the 360 million Euros it expects from the European Union (EU) to finance the peace enforcement operation in Somalia, a senior AU official said Friday. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-23 september 2016 15:59:14-thread Politics (446words)

  • Ethiopia: AU approves election observer mission to Cape Verde
    23 september 2016 15:40:04
    Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (PANA) - The African Union (AU) has formally dispatched a short-term election observer mission to Praia, Cape Verde, to monitor the country's Presidential elections slated for 2 October, the AU Commission said Friday. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-23 september 2016 15:40:04-thread Politics (367words)

  • Kenya: Kenya, Tunisia to establish diplomatic ties, rally against terrorism
    23 september 2016 14:51:11
    Nairobi, Kenya (PANA) - Kenya has signed an agreement with the government of Tunisia to establish diplomatic relations and jointly work towards combating radicalisation of the youth and terrorism, the foreign ministry said in a statement here Friday. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-23 september 2016 14:51:11-thread Politics (450words)

  • Ethiopia: Morocco formally requests to rejoin AU
    23 september 2016 14:43:29
    Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (PANA) - The Kingdom of Morocco has officially submitted a request to accede to the African Union (AU) Constitutive Act, and therefore become a Member of the Union, the African Union Commission said in a statement Friday. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-23 september 2016 14:43:29-thread Politics (313words)

  • Senegal: EU Parliamentary delegation concludes Gambia visit
    23 september 2016 14:29:11
    Dakar, Senegal (PANA) – A delegation from the European Union (EU) parliament has concluded a working visit to the Gambia ahead of the country's December election, PANA reports Friday. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-23 september 2016 14:29:11-thread Politics (404words)

  • US: Political accord remains key to resolving crisis in Libya - Serraj
    23 september 2016 06:42:10
    New York, US (PANA) - The Chairman of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord of Libya, Mustafa Faiez Serraj, has told the United Nations General Assembly that the political agreement signed by the Libyan parties remains the solution to the current crisis in the North African country. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-23 september 2016 06:42:10-thread Politics (473words)

  • UN: UN 2030 Agenda and climate accord must ‘transform peoples’ lives’ – Kagame
    23 september 2016 06:14:40
    New York, US (PANA) - Recalling that over the past year, the United Nations concluded landmark agreements on sustainable development and climate change, and renewed its commitment to work together to combat violent extremism, Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda, on Thursday told the General Assembly that these are the most serious issues before the international community “and our efforts offer the prospect of transforming our world as a whole, rather than just part of it”. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-23 september 2016 06:14:40-thread Politics (472words)

  • Kenya: Kenya’s topmost judge nominated ahead of 2017 electoral contest
    22 september 2016 20:08:07
    Nairobi, Kenya (PANA) - Serving judge, David Maranga, has been nominated to become Kenya’s topmost judge, the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court, once cleared by Parliament and officially appointed to the post ahead of the next general elections in 2017. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-22 september 2016 20:08:07-thread Politics (354words)

  • Kenya: Kenya gets new Army Commander
    22 september 2016 19:55:24
    Nairobi, Kenya (PANA) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, has commended the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for their professionalism and service to the nation, especially in the fight against terrorism and in peacekeeping operations across the continent. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-22 september 2016 19:55:24-thread Politics (179words)

  • Kenya: Kenya asks UN Court to dismiss Somali maritime border challenge
    22 september 2016 18:55:24
    Nairobi, Kenya (PANA) - Kenya has maintained that relations with Somalia remain warm even as Attorney-General Githu Muigai took to the stand to oppose a maritime border case filed by the Somali government at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), a UN court. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-22 september 2016 18:55:24-thread Politics (383words)

  • UN: Sierra Leaonean leader calls for urgent UN Security Council reform
    22 september 2016 18:30:46
    New York, US (PANA) - Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma, on Thursday in New York called for urgent reform at the UN and in particular at the UN Security Council, in order to get in tune with the present global reality and to ensure equitable representation by UN member states. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-22 september 2016 18:30:46-thread Politics (476words)

  • Kenya: Border security operation launched after camp raid in Garissa
    22 september 2016 16:05:20
    Nairobi, Kenya (PANA) - Kenyan security forces have launched a major operation along the Kenya-Somali border after a midnight raid on a Police camp near the border region, Police said on Thursday. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-22 september 2016 16:05:20-thread Politics (200words)

  • UN: US government committed to peace, stability in South Sudan
    22 september 2016 15:05:53
    New York, US (PANA) - The US Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Donald Booth, on Thursday in New York reaffirmed American government's support to peace and security in South Sudan, reiterating a call to the South Sudanese government to fulfill commitments toward stability in the country. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-22 september 2016 15:05:53-thread Politics (440words)

  • US: Ethiopian leader decries use of social media to spread messages of hate, bigotry
    22 september 2016 05:52:34
    New York, US (PANA) - As much as social media offers a digital platform to improve exchange of information and enhance popular participation, its attendant negative impacts simply cannot be ignored, Hailemariam Dessalegn, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-22 september 2016 05:52:34-thread Politics (408words)

  • UN: Tunisia leader reaffirms commitment to peace, security, human rights
    21 september 2016 14:00:59
    New York, US (PANA) - Addressing world leaders on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly in New York, Tunisia's President Beji Caïd Essebsi reaffirmed his country's commitment to promoting peace and security, human rights and development. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-21 september 2016 14:00:59-thread Politics (249words)

  • US: Corruption is major obstacle to achieving Agenda 2030 - Buhari
    21 september 2016 05:48:04
    New York, US (PANA) - Warning that corruption undermines achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari took the podium of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to call on all countries to sign up to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). Full text...
    ©-Panapress-21 september 2016 05:48:04-thread Politics (394words)

  • UN: Obama tasks world leaders on global integration
    20 september 2016 20:36:44
    New York, US (PANA) - In his final address to the UN General Assembly as US President, Barack Obama on Tuesday appealed for global integration in the face of religious fundamentalism, the politics of ethnicity, aggressive nationalism and crude populism. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-20 september 2016 20:36:44-thread Politics (688words)

  • Tanzania: EU stresses call for Hybrid Court for South Sudan
    20 september 2016 19:50:50
    Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (PANA) - The European Union (EU) on Tuesday reiterated its call for the rapid establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-20 september 2016 19:50:50-thread Politics (450words)

  • Ethiopia: AU appeals for restraint in DRC capital
    20 september 2016 19:27:26
    Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (PANA) - African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamani Zuma on Tuesday deplored "the serious excesses that occurred during the demonstrations organized by some members of the opposition" in Kinshasa, capital of DR Congo. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-20 september 2016 19:27:26-thread Politics (175words)

  • UN: UN chief tasks world leaders on service to humanity
    20 september 2016 18:13:49
    New York, US (PANA) - Highlighting the challenges confronting the global community, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday opened the 71st annual high-level debate of the UN General Assembly with a call on world leaders to recognize that the important positions they hold are a reflection of the trust the people have in them and "not personal property." Full text...
    ©-Panapress-20 september 2016 18:13:49-thread Politics (754words)

  • UN: ICC refers Kenyan govt's non-cooperation to Assembly of States
    19 september 2016 14:44:38
    New York, US (PANA) - The Trial Chamber V(B) of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday said the Kenyan government has failed to comply with its obligations to cooperate with the ICC, in the terminated case against Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, and referred the matter to the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute (ASP). Full text...
    ©-Panapress-19 september 2016 14:44:38-thread Politics (814words)

  • Somalia: Intl community calls for speedy, transparent, credible electoral process in Somalia
    18 september 2016 18:28:06
    Mogadishu, Somalia (PANA) - The international community has welcomed the progress made in clarifying the electoral model for Somalia, taking note of the details set out in the National Leadership Forum (NLF) communiqué and called for the speedy implementation of a transparent and credible process. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-18 september 2016 18:28:06-thread Politics (783words)

  • Nigeria: President Buhari leaves Abuja for UN General Assembly meetings
    17 september 2016 13:00:28
    Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) - Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, left Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday to participate in the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), holding from 19-23 September, in New York, United States. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-17 september 2016 13:00:28-thread Politics (416words)

  • UN: UN chief says democratic principles vital for sustainable development
    15 september 2016 14:02:19
    New York, US (PANA) - Emphasizing the links between the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and people's fundamental needs, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday marked the International Day for Democracy by stressing that delivering solutions to today's challenges also required an integrated and interconnected response. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-15 september 2016 14:02:19-thread Politics (516words)

  • US: American govt stresses need to safeguard human rights, civil liberties
    15 september 2016 13:43:17
    New York, US (PANA) - The US government on Thursday stressed the need for the global community to safeguard human rights and civil liberties, as well as promote effective and accountable institutions, in order to support democratic development. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-15 september 2016 13:43:17-thread Politics (473words)

  • South Africa: Prosecuting Authority urged to charge Zuma
    15 september 2016 09:56:18
    Cape Town, South Africa (PANA) – Almost 1,000 days after corruption charges were laid against President Jacob Zuma, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has yet to make a decision on whether to proceed with a case against the beleaguered politician. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-15 september 2016 09:56:18-thread Politics (276words)

  • US: US welcomes report on corruption in South Sudan
    15 september 2016 07:03:02
    Washington, DC, US (PANA) - The United States has welcomed an investigative report chronicling public corruption among South Sudan’s leaders, including President Salva Kiir and former first vice president Riek Machar. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-15 september 2016 07:03:02-thread Politics (399words)

  • US: US lifts economic sanctions on Côte d'Ivoire
    15 september 2016 06:45:57
    Washington, DC. US, (PANA) - The US has lifted economic sanctions imposed on Cote d'Ivoire in 2006 during political unrest and civil war in the West African country, the US Department of State has announced. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-15 september 2016 06:45:57-thread Politics (246words)

  • UN: 'Refugees, climate change, conflicts top UN agenda next week'
    14 september 2016 18:13:16
    New York, US (PANA) - UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday said that global challenges, such as refugees and migrants, climate change, and conflicts in different parts of the world are the major issues that will feature at the 71st session of the UN General Assembly, scheduled to commence next week in New York. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-14 september 2016 18:13:16-thread Politics (612words)

  • Ethiopia: PSC satisfied with court appeal by Gabonese presidential candidates
    14 september 2016 12:14:32
    Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (PANA) - The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) considers acceptable the appeal lodged with the Constitutional Court of Gabon by candidates to the 27 August 2016 Presidential Election, according to a statement issued here Wednesday. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-14 september 2016 12:14:32-thread Politics (373words)

  • US: 71st UN General Assembly opens
    14 september 2016 06:07:16
    New York, US (PANA) - The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday opened its 71st session, with an emphasis on ensuring that implementation of the new global development goals, adopted by its 193 Member States last year, is well underway. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-14 september 2016 06:07:16-thread Politics (499words)

  • US: Volatile security situation, economic challenges mar progress in Libya – UN envoy
    14 september 2016 05:58:22
    New York, US (PANA) - Although political space has opened in Libya and there is progress in the fight against terrorism, the political divisions underpinning the North African country’s conflict are deepening, a United Nations envoy has warned. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-14 september 2016 05:58:22-thread Politics (688words)

  • Somalia: IGAD Summit resolves new measures to stabilise Somalia
    13 september 2016 17:57:05
    Mogadishu, Somalia (PANA) - Horn of Africa leaders on Tuesday rose from a historic daylong Summit in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, calling on the UN to urgently intervene on a humanitarian crisis in the region and resolved to hold an emergency Summit on the resettlement of Somali refugees. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-13 september 2016 17:57:05-thread Politics (469words)

  • South Africa: Zuma ridiculed again in South African Parliament
    13 september 2016 16:22:06
    Cape Town, South Africa (PANA) – South African President Jacob Zuma has once again been ridiculed in Parliament as opposition members of the House hurled insults at the embattled leader and insisted that he should be barred from addressing the National Assembly because he had violated his oath of office. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-13 september 2016 16:22:06-thread Politics (292words)

  • Mauritius: Mauritius to present Chagos Archipelago issue at the UN General Assembly
    13 september 2016 15:01:25
    Port-Louis, Mauritius (PANA) - Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth will present the Chagos Archipelago issue at the UN General Assembly Summit on Refugees and Migrants, scheduled to hold in New York on 19 September. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-13 september 2016 15:01:25-thread Politics (448words)

  • Somalia: IGAD leaders hold summit in Mogadishu
    13 september 2016 14:34:43
    Mogadishu, Somalia (PANA) - East African leaders on Tuesday converged on Mogadishu, the Somali capital, under the auspices of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to discuss security, elections and regional development in the region. Full text...
    ©-Panapress-13 september 2016 14:34:43-thread Politics (230words)

