Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (PANA)

©-Panapress-31 july 2015 10:07:10-thread Social (810words)

- It has been only three years since Zewde Birshir won a house under an ambitious Integrated Housing Development Project of the Ethiopia government that has so far delivered 300,000 units in the past 10 years, but her life has changed so much for good. Full text...