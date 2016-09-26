Environment

Kigali, Rwanda (PANA)
- Representatives of African meteorological agencies, gathered this week in Kigali, Rwanda, on Friday committed to major reforms in tuning in to signals emitted from a second generation weather satellite, known as "Meteosat 8", in a technological makeover aimed to improve the meteorological services at national and regional levels and improve other initiatives related to weather, climate and environmental monitoring.
