Environment

Dakar, Senegal (PANA)

- The embedded carbon emissions from the oil, gas, and coal in currently operating fields and mines, if they run to the end of their projected lifetimes, will take us just beyond the Paris Agreement’s 2˚C warming limit, and even further from the goal of 1.5˚C, a new study has found. Full text...