Environment

Lagos, Nigeria (PANA)

- The multinational oil giant Shell must not be allowed to palm off its responsibility to clean up decades of oil pollution which continues to blight the Niger Delta, human rights watchdog Amnesty International has said ahead of the Nigerian government’s long overdue clean-up of Ogoniland, due to begin on Thursday. Full text...