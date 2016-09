Rome, Italy (PANA)

©-Panapress-14 september 2016 10:58:26-thread Economy (831words)

- The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Wednesday pledged to help countries develop strategies for tackling the spread of antimicrobial resistance in their food supply chains, as governments prepare to debate the emerging challenge posed by medicine-resistant "superbugs" next week at the UN General Assembly. Full text...