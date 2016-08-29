Afro-Arab SummitNigeria: Buhari condemns killing of 8 persons over alleged blasphemy 2016-08-23 18:45:58Abuja, Nigeria (PANA)
– Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday condemned the killing of at least eight persons in Zamfara State, northwestern Nigeria, on allegation of blasphemy.
Describing the killings as “barbaric and unacceptable,” Pres...Full text
Nelson MandelaUN: UN officials, Stevie Wonder urge global community to imbibe Madela's virtues2016-07-18 20:01:49New York, US (PANA)
- As the world marks Nelson Mandela International Day, UN officials and UN Peace Ambassador Stevie Wonder on Monday in New York paid tribute to the South African activist and peacemaker's tireless efforts to end intolerance and in...Full text