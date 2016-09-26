Latest News


UN: Ban condemns deadly DR Congo clashes
2016-09-20 06:18:09
New York, US (PANA) - UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday in New York expressed deep concern about the violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Kinshasa, and several other locations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In...Full text
South Africa: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela turns 80
2016-09-26 10:46:25
Cape Town, South Africa (PANA) – Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela turned 80 on Monday with President Jacob Zuma saluting her. Her former Vilakazi Street home in Soweto – the only street in the world which has housed two Nobel Laureates (...Full text


  • UN: Nigeria, US strengthen ties on security, economic transformation
    New York, US (PANA) - US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Ms. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Sunday said US government is strengthening bilateral relationship with Nigeria, in order to address security challenges in the country, as well as enhance its economic transformation.   2016-09-25 17:56:57  Full text...
  • UN: Sudan committed to dialogue, peace - Sudan FM
    New York, US (PANA) - Sudan's Foreign Affairs Minister Ibrahim Ahmed Abd al-Aziz Ghandour, has expressed the government's commitment to fostering dialogue among warring parties to address conflicts and other issues in the country and also facilitate peace and stability among its citizens.  2016-09-25 17:45:46  Full text...
UN: Security Council adopts resolution on countering terrorist threats to civil aviation
2016-09-22 19:25:17
New York, US (PANA) - The global aviation system is of vital importance to economic development and prosperity, and all governments must strengthen, both individually and collectively, aviation security measures, in order to secure a stable and peace...Full text
UN: African First Ladies partner on sexual, reproductive health for young girls
2016-09-22 11:53:28
New York, US (PANA) - The Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) is partnering with UN agencies, private sector, civil society and multilateral organizations on ways to improve access to sexual and reproductive health services ...Full text
Togo: Togo ratifies CEN-SAD revised treaty
2014-07-03 16:15:21
Lomé, Togo (PANA) – Togo has ratified the revised treaty of the Community of Sahelo-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), adopted on 16 February, 2013, by the conference of Heads of State and government from the organization, PANA learnt from official sources he...Full text
