– Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela turned 80 on Monday with President Jacob Zuma saluting her. Her former Vilakazi Street home in Soweto – the only street in the world which has housed two Nobel Laureates (... Full text

- UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday in New York expressed deep concern about the violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Kinshasa, and several other locations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In... Full text

African Air Transport (AFRAA)

UN: Security Council adopts resolution on countering terrorist threats to civil aviation



New York, US (PANA) - The global aviation system is of vital importance to economic development and prosperity, and all governments must strengthen, both individually and collectively, aviation security measures, in order to secure a stable and peace... Full text

African Gender Awards (Femmes Africa Solidarité/FAS)

UN: African First Ladies partner on sexual, reproductive health for young girls



New York, US (PANA) - The Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) is partnering with UN agencies, private sector, civil society and multilateral organizations on ways to improve access to sexual and reproductive health services ... Full text