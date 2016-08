- As the world marks Nelson Mandela International Day, UN officials and UN Peace Ambassador Stevie Wonder on Monday in New York paid tribute to the South African activist and peacemaker's tireless efforts to end intolerance and in... Full text

– Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday condemned the killing of at least eight persons in Zamfara State, northwestern Nigeria, on allegation of blasphemy. Describing the killings as “barbaric and unacceptable,” Pres... Full text

African Air Transport (AFRAA)

US: Emirates airline upgrades flights to Khartoum



New York, US (PANA) - The World's leading airline, Emirates, on Monday said it will upgrade its flights service between Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Khartoum, Sudan, with the deployment of a larger Boeing 777-300ER on the route from 1 Sept... - The World's leading airline, Emirates, on Monday said it will upgrade its flights service between Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Khartoum, Sudan, with the deployment of a larger Boeing 777-300ER on the route from 1 Sept... Full text

African Gender Awards (Femmes Africa Solidarité/FAS)

Tanzania: IMF study sheds light on fiscal policies to tackle gender inequality



Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (PANA) – Gender inequality in economic opportunities persists worldwide, according to a new study released Thursday by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which found eliminating gender inequality can lead to faster economi... – Gender inequality in economic opportunities persists worldwide, according to a new study released Thursday by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which found eliminating gender inequality can lead to faster economi... Full text