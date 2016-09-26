Afro-Arab SummitUN: Ban condemns deadly DR Congo clashes 2016-09-20 06:18:09New York, US (PANA)
- UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday in New York expressed deep concern about the violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Kinshasa, and several other locations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
In...Full text
Nelson MandelaSouth Africa: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela turns 802016-09-26 10:46:25Cape Town, South Africa (PANA)
– Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela turned 80 on Monday with President Jacob Zuma saluting her.
Her former Vilakazi Street home in Soweto – the only street in the world which has housed two Nobel Laureates (...Full text