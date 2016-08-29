Latest News


Nigeria: Buhari condemns killing of 8 persons over alleged blasphemy
2016-08-23 18:45:58
Abuja, Nigeria (PANA) – Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday condemned the killing of at least eight persons in Zamfara State, northwestern Nigeria, on allegation of blasphemy. Describing the killings as “barbaric and unacceptable,” Pres...Full text
Nelson Mandela
UN: UN officials, Stevie Wonder urge global community to imbibe Madela's virtues
2016-07-18 20:01:49
New York, US (PANA) - As the world marks Nelson Mandela International Day, UN officials and UN Peace Ambassador Stevie Wonder on Monday in New York paid tribute to the South African activist and peacemaker's tireless efforts to end intolerance and in...Full text


  • US: US special envoy visits Sudan conflict zones
    New York, US (PANA) - The US Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Ambassador Donald Booth, is visiting Sudan 28 August to 1 September, the US State Department said on Monday.   2016-08-29 13:55:28  Full text...
  • UN: UN chief worried over tension in south-western Western Sahara
    New York, US (PANA) - The UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, has said he is deeply concerned over the tense situation that has developed in the narrow buffer strip in south-western Western Sahara between the Moroccan berm and the Mauritanian border as a result of changes in the status quo and the introduction of armed units from Morocco and the Polisario Front in close proximity to each other.  2016-08-29 13:38:33  Full text...
African Air Transport (AFRAA)AFRAA
US: Emirates airline upgrades flights to Khartoum
2016-08-29 13:30:47
New York, US (PANA) - The World's leading airline, Emirates, on Monday said it will upgrade its flights service between Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Khartoum, Sudan, with the deployment of a larger Boeing 777-300ER on the route from 1 Sept...Full text
African Gender Awards (Femmes Africa Solidarité/FAS)
Tanzania: IMF study sheds light on fiscal policies to tackle gender inequality
2016-07-28 16:02:26
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (PANA) – Gender inequality in economic opportunities persists worldwide, according to a new study released Thursday by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which found eliminating gender inequality can lead to faster economi...Full text
Community of Sahelo - Saharan States (Cen-SAD)Community of Sahelo - Saharan States
Togo: Togo ratifies CEN-SAD revised treaty
2014-07-03 16:15:21
Lomé, Togo (PANA) – Togo has ratified the revised treaty of the Community of Sahelo-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), adopted on 16 February, 2013, by the conference of Heads of State and government from the organization, PANA learnt from official sources he...Full text
